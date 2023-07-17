Tim Tucker, Petros

Tim Tucker, age 67, lifelong resident of Petros, TN was finally released from the chains of his earthly body on July 13, 2023, at his home with his wife and daughters at his side. He is now doing (as he thought) his famous moonwalk down the streets of heaven because if you knew Tim, you know the party started when he entered those pearly gates.

Tim was born on April 9, 1956, in the town of Petros, TN. He was the 4th out of 5 children to be born to the late TJ and Anna Mae (Liles) Tucker. Tim was an avid sports fan loving all sports from football to racing. He was a fanatic Tennessee Volunteers fan, a fan, and supporter of his high school Alma Mater, the Coalfield Yellow Jackets, and anyone who played against the Dallas Cowboys. He was a talented pool player who could run the table on the best of them. He belonged to the Bush Pool League and won numerous tournaments and awards both as a solo and a league player. He was of the Baptist faith, loved the Lord, and was baptized at the Petros Baptist Church.

Tim never met a stranger and if he was your friend, he was your friend in life. He had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest for both the good and the bad. After marrying the love of his life and having children his life became all about his family. He was a hands-on dad and told everyone he knew that his children were his greatest accomplishments in life. He loved his family, his friends, and his community. He will be missed more than words can be expressed by all those who knew and loved him.

While we as a family are devastated at the loss of the rock that supported us and the glue that held us all tighter, we rejoice knowing that he is finally at peace with his Lord and Savior and reunited with all those who went before him. We are blessed to now have such a fierce and tender guardian angel to continue guiding us through the peaks and valleys of life.

Those left to carry on his memory include the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Virginia (Jeannie) Tucker; brother, best friend, and partner-in-crime Mark “Ballbat” Tucker. His 3 daughters who he loved with all his heart Tiffany (Todd) White, Jamee Tucker, and Rhiannon (Austin) Edwards; most precious and beloved grandchildren Dawson, Gage, Mason, Vanessa, Jase, and Tyson; mother-in-law Mattie Davis Wyatt; brother-in-law Ricky Davis and a host of special family and friends too numerous to list.

Our dad’s repeated and infamous take on such things as funerals went about like this. “I don’t want no flowers. Funeral homes smell like flower shops and flower shops smell like funeral homes and I hate don’t like either one”. So, adhering to his wishes please do not donate flowers. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a contribution in his honor you can donate to the family for funeral expenses, make a donation to the Coalfield High School Athletic Department in his name, you can plant a Dogwood tree anywhere of your choosing in his memory, as that was his favorite tree, or you can open a Budweiser tall boy and salt the rim or grab a bottle of Jim Beam and share what’s sure to be an amazing and unbelievable yet hilarious story of our daddy and allow him to live on in the memory of others.

A traditional wake will be held beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the home of Mark Tucker, 123 Darrel Rd. in Petros. Come as you are and sit a spell or stay through the night to come together to share stories and celebrate a life well lived. All family, friends, and acquaintances are welcome to come pay their respects, share stories, play music, or just to say, see you on the other side.

Funeral and graveside services will be held the following day, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at Indian Creek Cemetery located in the Cove in Oliver Springs, TN. 1312 Cove Lane, Oliver Springs, TN 37840.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tim Tucker.

