Thomas Delane Givens, Rockwood

Mr Thomas Delane Givens, age 74 of the Westel community of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was born on September 8, 1948. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He worked for many years at Horsehead in Rockwood. He loved his lawnmowers and watching westerns. He is preceded in death by his parents: Howard Givens & Elizabeth Monday; brothers: Dwayne Givens & Jerry Givens. He is survived by:

Wife of 40 years: Judy Givens

Children: Jason Givens, Tony Britton, and Angela Knoblock

Grandchildren: Josh Britton (Alisa Baize), Keshia Turner (Chris)

Great Grandchildren: Rilyne Turner, Brayden Turner, Carson Turner, Everleigh Turner, Kaliah Turner, Hunter Britton, Axle Britton, Forrest Britton, and Lainey Britton

Brothers: Denny Givens (Sherry)

Per his request, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Thomas Delane Givens.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...