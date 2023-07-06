The Odds Remain in Nashville’s Favor

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 5 Views

Reprinted from The Nashville Baseball Club

The city of Nashville is ready for a Major League Baseball team.

Major League Baseball players believe that Nashville is the best potential expansion city.

That list of supporters grew yet again last week, as another source labeled Nashville as the favorite to land an MLB team.

Multi-sport oddsmaker Adam Thompson oversees the MLB expansion odds for Bookies.com, and he is impressed not only with Nashville’s existing sports infrastructure — especially its ability to host numerous teams and large-scale sporting events — but also with the growth of the city as a whole.

In a conversation with Stars leadership last week, Thompson highlighted why Nashville makes sense and why it stands at the top of his estimations.

“Nashville is becoming a go-to destination, not just for bachelorette and bachelor parties and country music fans, but for everybody,” Thompson said. “Now that the NFL has been successful there, [the Titans are] going to get a new stadium. The Predators have been hugely successful there. And baseball wants in.”

Combine that presence with Thompson’s experience in this space, and he believes that Nashville’s position is the strongest, unmatched by any other city in contention.

“The people that I’ve talked to, insiders say they want to be in Nashville,” Thompson continued. “I know former players. I know people in front offices. I know some people in MLB offices. And that’s why Nashville is the favorite.”

And with the leadership group that the Nashville Stars and board member Dave Stewart have put in place — a team that Thompson labeled as “the most organized” and “the most community-driven” of the cities vying for a Major League Baseball franchise — that position only gets stronger each day.

“Right now, I put Nashville [at] number one,” Thompson said. “I think Nashville is going to be a Major League Baseball city sooner than later.”

The Nashville Stars agree, and they continue to go all-in to provide Major League Baseball with the best possible location for a new MLB team: Music City.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Coalfield Defeats Resilient Jo Byrns in Elimination Game

Coalfield’s Levi Brasil waits to start the Bottom of the 7th Inning today at Eagleville, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: