The Odds Remain in Nashville’s Favor

Reprinted from The Nashville Baseball Club

The city of Nashville is ready for a Major League Baseball team.

Major League Baseball players believe that Nashville is the best potential expansion city.

That list of supporters grew yet again last week, as another source labeled Nashville as the favorite to land an MLB team.

Multi-sport oddsmaker Adam Thompson oversees the MLB expansion odds for Bookies.com, and he is impressed not only with Nashville’s existing sports infrastructure — especially its ability to host numerous teams and large-scale sporting events — but also with the growth of the city as a whole.

In a conversation with Stars leadership last week, Thompson highlighted why Nashville makes sense and why it stands at the top of his estimations.

“Nashville is becoming a go-to destination, not just for bachelorette and bachelor parties and country music fans, but for everybody,” Thompson said. “Now that the NFL has been successful there, [the Titans are] going to get a new stadium. The Predators have been hugely successful there. And baseball wants in.”

Combine that presence with Thompson’s experience in this space, and he believes that Nashville’s position is the strongest, unmatched by any other city in contention.

“The people that I’ve talked to, insiders say they want to be in Nashville,” Thompson continued. “I know former players. I know people in front offices. I know some people in MLB offices. And that’s why Nashville is the favorite.”

And with the leadership group that the Nashville Stars and board member Dave Stewart have put in place — a team that Thompson labeled as “the most organized” and “the most community-driven” of the cities vying for a Major League Baseball franchise — that position only gets stronger each day.

“Right now, I put Nashville [at] number one,” Thompson said. “I think Nashville is going to be a Major League Baseball city sooner than later.”

The Nashville Stars agree, and they continue to go all-in to provide Major League Baseball with the best possible location for a new MLB team: Music City.

