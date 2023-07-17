TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TAKES CENTER STAGE AT THE GRAND OLE OPRY

The THP Cruiser, Motorcycle and Trooper were photographed at the world-famous home of country music for the America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers Contest

TENNESSEE – For the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) 10th Annual America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers Contest, the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) took photos next to the iconic circle on stage at the country music capital of the world, the Grand Ole Opry.

Voting for the 10th Annual AAST, America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruiser Contest, began Monday, July 17, and will run through Monday, July 31, 2023. To cast your vote for the THP, visit https://bit.ly/3rriShH. Once on the AAST voting site, scroll to the bottom of the page to select Tennessee.

“Tennessee has a rich music history and is the home to many musical genres, but our great state is most renowned for country music and its undisputed home is the Grand Ole Opry,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “For this year’s contest, we are honored to be able to showcase our patrol vehicles on the same stage as music royalty.” 

Each year, highway patrols and state police organizations across the country compete for the honor to be named America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruiser. The 13 states with the highest vote totals will be featured in the 2024 wall calendar with the top state adorning the cover and the first month of the year.

This year’s photo at the Grand Ole Opry features THP Trooper Kailee Healey who serves in the Nashville District, a 2023 Ford Explorer and a 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Motorcycle. 

For contest updates follow the Tennessee Highway Patrol on social media, Twitter: @TNHighwayPatrol, Facebook: Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Instagram: @tnhighwaypatrol.

The America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2024 Wall Calendar will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org later this year. Calendar sales will fund student scholarships through the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

