Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says

A man that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for could still be in the area. The THP is on the lookout for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous, the agency announced Tuesday.

Sunday, July 9, troopers in Campbell County found a white Lexus belonging to Jacob Kennamer out of Kentucky, officials said, along I-75 N near the 138 mile-marker, officials said, adding that he is armed and dangerous. Kennamer was last known to have stayed at a hotel in Rocky Top, Kennamer is also suspected
to be “experiencing a medical emergency.” Those with information are asked to call 865-544-3384 option 0.

