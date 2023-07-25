Ted Anthony “Tony” Miller, Kingston

Mr. Ted Anthony “Tony” Miller, age 56, a resident of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kingston. He was born December 10, 1966, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Tony was a member of Morrison Hill Christian Church in Kingston and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) Local # 270 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Tony was a Dam Operator with the Tennessee Valley Authority, working at Watts Bar Dam, Fontana Dam, and Ft. Loudoun Dam, and had also worked at T.V.A. Kingston Steam Plant. Prior to being employed with T.V.A., Tony began his electrical career as an electrician for the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee during the large expansion of the hospital. He had also owned and operated his own businesses of Nance’s Used Cars and a Maytag Appliance Center. He was very smart and a smart aleck. He was a math genius and once to prove a point took a High School Chemistry test using an ink pen. With no mistakes or corrections on the test, he still received a “0” grade for not following Mrs. Pemberton’s instruction of only using a pencil. A Storyteller and Prankster, especially at work, he always looked forward to the next practical joke to pull and even made “Larry the Cable Guy” laugh while conducting an interview. His competitive nature was evident as an avid Church-League Softball Player, a great Pool Player, and he was Strat-O-Matic Baseball Champion, many times over. He was also a Major League Baseball fan and a Tennessee Volunteer fan. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Ted & Gloria Miller; aunt, Patsy Miller; and grandparents, Charles & Edith Nance, and Dale & Pauline Miller.

Survivors include:

Children: Shanda Miller of Knoxville, TN

Dwight Miller of Knoxville, TN

Hannah Miller of Knoxville, TN

Parker Miller (Connie) of Knoxville

Grandchildren: Brooklynn Miller, Braxton Helton, Mae-Lynn Miller, and Ava Milner

Sister: Lori Johnson of Kingston, TN

Nephews: Hayden Johnson (Haley) & their child, River of Rockwood, TN

Tad Johnson of Johnson City, TN

Niece: Mallory Johnson of Cleveland, TN

Aunts and Uncles: Jon & Wanda Robinson of Rockwood, TN

Earl & Penny Miller of Kingston, TN

Sandra Miller & Laura Conner of Rockwood, TN

Phyllis & Larry Nance of Knoxville, TN

Danny & Violet Nance of Lenoir City, TN

And many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Memorial services are pending and will be announced as soon as the information is available. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Ted Anthony “Tony” Miller.

