Susan Ann Hatmaker, Clinton

Susan Ann Hatmaker, age 72, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away July 9, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Susan was born December 26, 1950, in Rocky Top, Tennessee to the late Thomas Elmer Miles and Jamie Brasswell Miles. She was a member of First Baptist of Briceville. Susan was a retired LPN for Clinton Family Physicians. She loved to read and to draw. In addition to her parents, Susan is also preceded in death by her husband Gary Hatmaker, brother and sister Gary and Debra Miles, and her nephew David Weaver.

Survivors Include:

Sons   Brent Luallen and wife Regina of Caryville

            Gary Hatmaker of Clinton


Sister  Tammy Weaver and husband Jerry of Caryville

Grandchildren   Austin, Alexis, Ciara, Marikayla, and Luke

6 Great Grandchildren

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Lawson officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Leach Cemetery in Rocky Top.

