Storms impacting local government operations

FINAL UPDATE: 11:38AM – Anderson County EMS is fully back online. Again, there has been no interruption of services provided by our EMS team.

UPDATE: 10:29am – Things are coming back online, and there has been no interruption of services provided by our EMS team.

Please be advised that storms in the area have impacted some isolated local government operations in Anderson County.

Some Anderson County Government operations – particularly Emergency Medical Service headquarters – have been impacted by a lightning strike this morning.

Teams currently are working to bring communication and operating systems back online as quickly as possible. Citizens are advised to be patient if they encounter difficulty contacting Anderson County.

No other information is available at this time.

