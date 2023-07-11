State Sen. Ken Yager Appointed to Nuclear Energy Advisory Council

(NASHVILLE) State Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) has been appointed to the newly created Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council by Lt. Governor Randy McNally, who receives one appointment to the board. Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council, which will seek to build upon the state’s legacy in nuclear innovation and drive continued investment to create a nuclear energy ecosystem for the future of Tennessee.

“I am grateful for the privilege to be a part of this innovative group working together to advance nuclear energy,” said Yager. “There is no better place than Tennessee to advance nuclear energy. We are home to Oak Ridge National Lab, the TVA and numerous nuclear power plants providing energy throughout the south. Tennessee has the experts, workforce, visionaries and resources to play an instrumental role in moving our nation towards energy independence. The East Tennessee and Upper Cumberland economic impact potential is unlimited, too. I appreciate the Governor for his leadership in putting together this advisory council and for Lt. Gov. McNally entrusting me with this important responsibility.”

The Tennessee Nuclear Energy Advisory Council will consist of 15 members, including members of the Lee administration, the Tennessee General Assembly, Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation and key nuclear industry stakeholders.

The advisory council will recommend the following actions to advance Tennessee’s ability to lead the nation in nuclear energy:



* Legislative, policy and budgetary changes to address regulatory, workforce or education barriers that exist to the creation and expansion of nuclear energy facilities in Tennessee

* Funding opportunities for state government, local governments and the private sector

* Storage and waste practices that continue the state’s long history of conserving Tennessee’s natural resources

* Federal actions that Tennessee should pursue with federal partners and agencies

This year, the General Assembly and Gov. Lee worked together to create a $50 million Nuclear Fund in the state’s Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget. The fund will establish a nuclear development and manufacturing ecosystem built for the future of Tennessee by providing grants and assistance to support nuclear power-related businesses that choose to relocate or grow in the state.





