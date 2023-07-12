Stacy L. Carter, Rockwood

Stacy L. Carter, age 55, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home. She was born on March 15, 1968, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Stacy served the citizens and emergency service agencies of Roane County, Tennessee with Roane County E-911, serving as a Dispatcher, Shift Leader, Dispatch Trainer, TAC Coordinator, and Interim Director. Stacy was a part of Roane County 911 in its beginnings when they “went on-line” and her time of service there spanned for over 29 years. Stacy loved her family and her dog and cat. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her “Ghost Hunter Friends”. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ivan & Anna Mae Shaffer.

Survivors include:

Husband of 29 ½ years: Glenn Carter of Rockwood, TN

Sons: Cory Carter (Chelsea Hughes) of Rockwood, TN

Alex Carter of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Julian Carter, Carson Carter, and Magnolia Carter

Mother: Evelyn Rawlings of Rockwood, TN

Mother-in-law: Lynda Carter of Rockwood, TN

Roane County E-911 and Emergency Services Family

And many other relatives and special friends.



The family will receive friends Friday, July 14, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Stacy’s life will follow on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Chaplain Bruce Foster officiating. Services will conclude with Emergency Services Honors. A private family committal will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...