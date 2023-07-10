Shirley Jean Brown, Rocky Top

Shirley Jean Brown, age 71 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Turkey Creek Tennova Medical Center. Shirley was born July 26, 1951, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Arvil Brown and Della Ward Brown. She was of the Baptist Faith and loved the Lord with her whole heart. She loved her music, especially her original Redback Hymnals, Stevie Nicks and Sheryl Crow. She loved dancing, crafting, flamingos, shopping, and anything shiny, bright, and sparkly. She loved her family and especially loved boat rides with her girls. She always looked sharp, especially loved her makeup and her clear stilettos. She was a character and loved by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Arvil Brown and Della Ward Brown, Shirley is preceded in death by her son: James Dwayne Brown, the father of her children: Jimmy Martinez, her brothers: Dallas Brown, Philmore Brown, and wife Reba, and J.L. Brown, her special nephew: Brian Bunch, and her brothers in law: Rocky Mills, Lloyd Brown, Mike Huskey, and Fred Elkins.

Survivors:

Daughters Eva and Danny Martin

Shannon and Tommy Hamond

Gloria and Mike Hoff

Grandchildren Michael Martinez

William and Kalee Coker

Joseph Martin

Vanessa and Andy Mosolovich

Monica Gunnoe

Olivia Marie and Matthew Givens

Chris and Melinda Hammond

Sara Hammond

Great Grandchildren Liam Carter Coker

Ava and Ayden Mosolovich

Kale Gunnoe

Ivan Marrow

Athena Givens

Spencer Smith

Londyn Smith

Hudson Smith

Bentley Hammond

Sisters Angela and Husband Edd Bunch

Barbara Gail and Bobby Scott

Virginia Elkins

Special Nieces Rockie Jo Bunch

Savannah and Wayne Patterson

Jacqueline and Jay

Abby and Michael

Madison and Devon

Special Nephews Walter Mills and Felicia

Jeremiah Mills

Carter Mills

And a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Services to be announced at a later date.

