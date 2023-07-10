Shirley Jean Brown, Rocky Top

Shirley Jean Brown, age 71 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Turkey Creek Tennova Medical Center. Shirley was born July 26, 1951, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Arvil Brown and Della Ward Brown. She was of the Baptist Faith and loved the Lord with her whole heart. She loved her music, especially her original Redback Hymnals, Stevie Nicks and Sheryl Crow. She loved dancing, crafting, flamingos, shopping, and anything shiny, bright, and sparkly. She loved her family and especially loved boat rides with her girls. She always looked sharp, especially loved her makeup and her clear stilettos. She was a character and loved by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Arvil Brown and Della Ward Brown, Shirley is preceded in death by her son: James Dwayne Brown, the father of her children: Jimmy Martinez, her brothers: Dallas Brown, Philmore Brown, and wife Reba, and J.L. Brown, her special nephew: Brian Bunch, and her brothers in law: Rocky Mills, Lloyd Brown, Mike Huskey, and Fred Elkins.
Survivors:
Daughters Eva and Danny Martin
Shannon and Tommy Hamond
Gloria and Mike Hoff
Grandchildren Michael Martinez
William and Kalee Coker
Joseph Martin
Vanessa and Andy Mosolovich
Monica Gunnoe
Olivia Marie and Matthew Givens
Chris and Melinda Hammond
Sara Hammond
Great Grandchildren Liam Carter Coker
Ava and Ayden Mosolovich
Kale Gunnoe
Ivan Marrow
Athena Givens
Spencer Smith
Londyn Smith
Hudson Smith
Bentley Hammond
Sisters Angela and Husband Edd Bunch
Barbara Gail and Bobby Scott
Virginia Elkins
Special Nieces Rockie Jo Bunch
Savannah and Wayne Patterson
Jacqueline and Jay
Abby and Michael
Madison and Devon
Special Nephews Walter Mills and Felicia
Jeremiah Mills
Carter Mills
And a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Services to be announced at a later date.