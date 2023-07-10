Shirley Jean Brown, Rocky Top

News Department 15 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Shirley Jean Brown, age 71 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Turkey Creek Tennova Medical Center. Shirley was born July 26, 1951, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Arvil Brown and Della Ward Brown. She was of the Baptist Faith and loved the Lord with her whole heart. She loved her music, especially her original Redback Hymnals, Stevie Nicks and Sheryl Crow. She loved dancing, crafting, flamingos, shopping, and anything shiny, bright, and sparkly. She loved her family and especially loved boat rides with her girls. She always looked sharp, especially loved her makeup and her clear stilettos. She was a character and loved by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Arvil Brown and Della Ward Brown, Shirley is preceded in death by her son: James Dwayne Brown, the father of her children: Jimmy Martinez, her brothers: Dallas Brown, Philmore Brown, and wife Reba, and J.L. Brown, her special nephew: Brian Bunch, and her brothers in law: Rocky Mills, Lloyd Brown, Mike Huskey, and Fred Elkins.

Survivors:

Daughters         Eva and Danny Martin

                            Shannon and Tommy Hamond

                            Gloria and Mike Hoff

Grandchildren  Michael Martinez

                            William and Kalee Coker

                            Joseph Martin

                            Vanessa and Andy Mosolovich

                            Monica Gunnoe

                            Olivia Marie and Matthew Givens

                            Chris and Melinda Hammond

                            Sara Hammond

Great Grandchildren   Liam Carter Coker

                                        Ava and Ayden Mosolovich

                                        Kale Gunnoe

                                        Ivan Marrow

                                        Athena Givens

                                        Spencer Smith

                                        Londyn Smith

                                        Hudson Smith

                                        Bentley Hammond

Sisters                            Angela and Husband Edd Bunch

                                       Barbara Gail and Bobby Scott

                                       Virginia Elkins

Special Nieces    Rockie Jo Bunch

                              Savannah and Wayne Patterson

                              Jacqueline and Jay

                              Abby and Michael

                              Madison and Devon

Special Nephews    Walter Mills and Felicia

                                   Jeremiah Mills

                                   Carter Mills

 And a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Services to be announced at a later date.

About News Department

Check Also

Mark Steven Dixon, Rockwood

Mr. Mark Steven Dixon, age 67, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, formerly of Findlay, Ohio …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: