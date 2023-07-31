Sheriff Barker Elected 1st VP of TSA

Brad Jones 56 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 11 Views

On Thursday, July 27th, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was elected to serve as 1st Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA). Barker, serving in his second term, has been an active member of TSA since he joined in 2018 – serving recently on the vital legislative committee. “Being elected by my peers to serve in this capacity is an honor. I am excited to serve on the board and play a vital role in helping law enforcement officials across the state” Barker stated. The TSA President, President Elect, and 1st Vice President are held in succession seats. Sheriff Barker will serve as the 1st Vice President until next summer and will then ascend to the role of President Elect. In 2025, Barker will be sworn in as the President of TSA. “I am grateful for this amazing opportunity to work with my fellow Sheriff’s. We are 95 strong and only getting stronger” Barker concluded. The TSA Board of Directors were sworn in Thursday evening at their annual Summer Conference.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Ladean Cox

One person is in the county jail on numerous charges after a traffic stop by …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: