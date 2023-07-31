Sheriff Barker Elected 1st VP of TSA

On Thursday, July 27th, Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker was elected to serve as 1st Vice President of the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association (TSA). Barker, serving in his second term, has been an active member of TSA since he joined in 2018 – serving recently on the vital legislative committee. “Being elected by my peers to serve in this capacity is an honor. I am excited to serve on the board and play a vital role in helping law enforcement officials across the state” Barker stated. The TSA President, President Elect, and 1st Vice President are held in succession seats. Sheriff Barker will serve as the 1st Vice President until next summer and will then ascend to the role of President Elect. In 2025, Barker will be sworn in as the President of TSA. “I am grateful for this amazing opportunity to work with my fellow Sheriff’s. We are 95 strong and only getting stronger” Barker concluded. The TSA Board of Directors were sworn in Thursday evening at their annual Summer Conference.
Tags Anderson County Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker Tennessee Sheriffs Association TSA Vice President
