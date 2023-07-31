Shawn Quinta Bazel, 44, passed from his earthly home to his new heavenly home July 27, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, with his family and friends at his side. Shawn graduated from Harriman High School in 1998 and afterward joined the U.S. Navy. After getting out of the Navy, Shawn continued his education at the Master Barber School in Knoxville, and Harriman Technology Center. He was a football and basketball player while in school at Harriman. Shawn was a “great” rapper and loved his music. Shawn was a loving husband, a great father, and grandfather, loving son, and treasured all his “good friends”. Most importantly, Shawn was the prettiest man we ever laid eyes on. (better known as “pretty boy””. Shawn was saved, sanctified, and full with the Holy Ghost in his latter years. We give God praise, he’s resting in him. Shawn was preceded in death by his father: Nathaniel Samuel Bazel. Shawn leaves to cherish his memory

A loving wife: Cynthia Westfield Bazel

Mother: Cheri Hickey

Children: Asiana Bazel, Tahj Bazel, KeKe Westfield, Jamesha Westfield, Shanya Westfield

Grandchildren: Ariana, Se Kari, Zhuri

Siblings: Elizabeth Dominique Bazel, K’wanneisha Bazel, Ka’Teisha Bazel, Jermaine Jarrett Bazel

Grandmother: Francis Suber

Mother-in-law: Apostle Minnie Westfield

Father-in-law: Algie Westfield Sr.

Sister in law: Senyell Mims

Brother-in-law: Algie Westfield Jr (LaQuisha)

and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends

The family would like to Thank everyone for your acts of kindness during our hours of sympathy. May God continue to bless each of you in our prayers.

“To My Loving Husband In Heaven”

“Our time together was special, so were the memories we made,

And although you live in Heaven, now, those memories never fade

I bow my head in silence and remember my husband with love,

And I know that you are up there watching from above.

Every day’s a struggle and nothing feels the same

And my heart breaks a little more, every time I hear your name.

You’ll always be remembered, and time may heal my heart,

But a piece of me is missing, since the day we had to part.

If Heaven is for angels, then I know that’s where you’ll be,

One day we’ll be reunited, and you’ll be there to welcome me”

– your loving wife, Cynthia

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Harriman High School Gym. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm. Graveside and Interment services will follow at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. A repass will be held at Believers Voice of Deliverance fellowship hall after the graveside. (306 Spencer Drive, Harriman, TN, 37748) Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Shawn Bazel.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...