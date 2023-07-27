Sewer Work on Bowman Bend Road nears Completion

It’s been nearly two weeks since Bowman Bend Road near the Caney Ford Bridge has been closed for sewer line replacement. Many residents are not happy with the idea of the closure who live south of the bridge who want to go to the Midtown area and are having to take the long way around. The work is close to being completed as the Roane Public Utilities Department is almost finished with the work that will see the busy road re-opened this week. The Main sewer line had to be taken up from the road and relocated preparing for the Caney Ford Bridge replacement. According to Public Utility Director Gene McClure, they had no choice but to close the road for the project.

We went to the area to see if the project is nearing its completion. Roane County Road Superintendent Dennis Ferguson joined us there and stated that this was not his project but through the utilities. He says hopefully by tomorrow or no later than Friday the roadway can open again.

