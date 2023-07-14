Seth Thomas Luttrell, 34

Mr. Seth Thomas Luttrell, age 34, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Pensacola FL, on June 5, 2023. He was born and raised in Crossville, and he graduated from Cumberland Co. High School. He played football for several years in school and truly loved the game. Due to health issues and a couple of surgeries to his back, he could no longer play the game. Seth still loved the game and if he couldn’t play, he would coach. He coached football in Murfreesboro, TN then moved to Florida where he coached at Gulf Breeze and Pensacola.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Kaylon O. Luttrell.

Grandparents: Noel & Betty Luttrell of New Castle, IN.

Grandfather: David R. Owens of Elora, TN.

Half-sister: Lorri Ann Luttrell of New Castle, IN.

He is survived by his father & stepmother: Clyde & Patti Luttrell of Oliver Springs.

Grandmother: Shelby Brewer of Pensacola, FL

And a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at Bible Believers Chapel, 629 Pansy Hill Rd, Harriman, TN on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Rev Jeffery Hughes officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Seth Thomas Luttrell.

