Sandy Monroe Johnson, Rockwood

Mr. Sandy Monroe Johnson, age 71 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was born on February 21, 1952, in Whitesburg, KY. He grew up in the Partridge, KY. He attended Eolia School in Kentucky. He worked at Hall’s Service Station for 17 years. He enjoyed spending time talking with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Kath Johnson; parents: Albert Sidney Johnson and Roberta Short Johnson; child: Carla Greene; siblings: Glenda Gibbs, Verlie Johnson.

He is survived by:

Children: Rebecca Sandifer (Michael), Sandy “George” Johnson (Angel)

Grandkids: Kayley Sandifer, Vandalee Johnson, CJ Greene, Cas Greene, and Jasmine Johnson

Siblings: Dennie Johnson, Dessa Mcarion, and Charlotte Lockaby

Sister-in-law: Vickie Williams

And his loving dog: Darlin



Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Sandy Johnson.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...