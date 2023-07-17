Samuel “Sam”, “Rocky” Miller, Rockwood

Mr. Samuel “Sam”, “Rocky” Miller, age 55, of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his home. He was a roofer and had a passion for his work. He was also a part of Angelic Ministries in Knoxville, Tennessee. “Sam” never met a stranger and liked to help anyone that he could. He liked the outdoors and loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Miller, his son, Macy Miller, his nephew, Torre Goldston, and his brother-in-law, Jeff Goldston.
He is survived by:
Mother: Doreen Miller of Harriman, Tennessee
Brother: Russell Lee Miller (Debbie) of Kingston, Tennessee
Sister: Janet Miller Goldston of Harriman, Tennessee
Sons: Dylan Miller of Rockwood, Tennessee
Trevor Miller of Lewisburg, Tennessee
Dalton Miller of Queenstown, Maryland
Daughter: Dalanea Miller of Harriman, Tennessee
Grandchildren: Millie Miller, Charlie Miller, Colton Moore, Kyler Moore, Kaecyn Miller, and
Remington Miller
Also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Cremation arrangements have been made by Evans Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Angelic Ministries, 1218 N. Central St., Knoxville, Tennessee 37917. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Samuel “Sam”, “Rocky” Miller.