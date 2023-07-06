Sam Bush to Perform at Free ORNL FCU Concert this Saturday, July 8 in Oak Ridge

Brad Jones

Oak Ridge, TN – Progressive bluegrass musician Sam Bush will headline ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) second Summer Sessions concert in Oak Ridge this Saturday, July 8 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the amphitheater in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike. The concert is FREE to the public.

Hailing from Bowling Green, Kentucky, Bush is not your traditional bluegrass musician. Popularly known as the King of New Grass, he bought his first mandolin at the age of 11 and by the time he was a teenager, he was a champion fiddler. Bush knew early on that traditional country or bluegrass was not the music he wanted to play. He incorporates a variety of genres into his songs and his style is sometimes shunned by traditionalists but welcomed by “long-hairs and hippies.” After playing for over 25 years in various bands, Bush went solo in the mid-90s and has released several albums since. In 2009, he was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist by the Americana Music Association.

North Carolina-based Yarn will open for Bush. The Grammy-nominated and bluegrass-inspired band formed in 2006 in Brooklyn, New York. Led by vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Blake Christiana, the band brings a different energy to each show and audiences never know what they’re going to get. Thanks in part to the hundreds of shows Yarn does each year, the band has developed a cult following commonly referred to as “the Yarmy.”

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting thesummersessions.com.

The final Summer Sessions concert will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 4 PM. It will feature FERD, The Tillers, Hogslop String Band, and Sierra Hull.

