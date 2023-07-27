Rockwood Water Board meets and selects Chairman – Discuss Large Past Due Account

The Rockwood Water, Wastewater, and natural gas systems board met Tuesday evening at 6:00 p.m. at Rockwood City Hall. Items on the agenda were to appoint a new chairman and vice chairman for the next year. Board member Mark Clem was appointed chairman by his peers, and Ronnie Thompson, who was absent from last night’s meeting, was voted in Vice-chairman for the next year.

One item was brought up and that is whether to disconnect the water service to the Victorian Square Assisted Living Facility in Rockwood, which owes the Rockwood Water Utility around $4,000. The board decided to give the facility until the end of the month to pay the bill and if not paid by the 31st of July, they would be given seven more days before the service would be disconnected if the bill was not paid. The board all agreed they did not want to disconnect the Water service to that facility but may not have any choice if things are not brought up to date with their water bill.

The Rockwood Water Wastewater and Gas Utility needs employees as several have retired recently. The board took a tour of their new office facility on Rockwood Street after the meeting, and general manager Kim Ramsey Leffew stated that the garage facility on South Front Street is nearing completion and crews should be moving in that facility within a couple of weeks, but the office facility downtown may take a little longer for it to be ready.

General manager Kim Ramsey Leffew stated that a sewer plant operator, sewer plant manager, and a maintenance facility employee, are needed as far as these positions need to be filled. If you are interested in applying contact The Rockwood Water Wastewater and Natural Gas systems at their Office on Chamberlain Avenue or simply call them at 865-354-0163.

