Rockwood Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure

Rockwood police officer Jonathan Campbell arrested 48-year-old Daniel Joseph Smith on Monday morning. According to Campbell’s report he was called to the area of Rockwood Street and Gateway Avenue where the Cash Express and Little Caesars businesses are located. The report states from that Campbell and other units were dispatched to the area for a man identified as Daniel Joseph Smith, 48, who was in front of the store cussing customers, yelling profanity, and pulling the front of his pants down showing his private body parts. According to the report Smith was banned from the property. Daniel Joseph Smith was arrested and taken to the county jail and charged with criminal trespassing and indecent exposure and remains jailed today. Smith is known to be a homeless individual in the city of Rockwood and has been arrested on numerous occasions by the police over several years.

Daniel Joseph Smith, 48

White / Male

Booking Number: 26636

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD

Bond: $0.00

1 – Criminal Trespass

Offense Date: 07/24/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type:

2 – Indecent exposure (victim 13 years or older)

Offense Date: 07/24/2023

Bond: $

Bond Type:

