Rockwood Fire Officials respond to house fire Tuesday (Video)

Smoke could be seen for a good distance from a house on fire in the 500 block of North Chamberlain Avenue in Rockwood Tuesday evening. Rockwood Fire Department officials rushed to the scene around 6:45 to where the house had flames and heavy smoke coming from it. upon their arrival they immediately called for assistance through their Mutual aid for Harriman fire department to come and assist. Rockwood Fire Chief Matt Crabtree told us that the fire allegedly started in the back portion of the home but a determination at this time has not been given as to how it started. one person not identified was residing in the home but was not there at the time of the fire but did return and spoke with Rockwood police officers has he also watched the fire in-gulf the house. Substantial damage was done to the structure according to the chief, but no other persons were inside, and no one was injured. Chief Crabtree wants to thank Harriman Fire Department personnel for their assistance along with the Rockwood police department, as several streets had to be blocked off due to the laying of the fire hoses to battle the blaze. The fire department personnel stayed at the scene for about 3 hours.

