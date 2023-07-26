Robertta Shelley Milen, 51

It is with a sad and heavy heart, Robertta Shelley Milen, age 51 passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 24, 2023.

Robertta was an amazing person to be around. She loved so deeply and cared so much. She was such a beautiful soul. Rain or shine she could brighten your day. When she got the job at the plants, she was so happy and thrilled of her accomplishment. Never once did she complain about how hot or tired, she was. She pushed through every day and busted her tail-end just like the hard-working woman she has always been. One thing for sure though, she knew how to cook and would bake the most delicious treats you could ever have. She could definitely win you over with some of her food. There are just not enough words in the world that express how wonderful this special woman was.

Robertta had 2 children and 6 grandchildren. She loved her kids and grandbabies more than you could ever imagine. She was the best and most caring woman. She would do anything in her power to help or be there for her kids. No matter what, all she wanted was to see them happy. No matter what she was going through that day she always made it a point to be in contact with her kids. Though she left us unexpectedly she will be deeply missed by her son Franklin Shelley (Suzanne) kids, Gabriel & Xander Shelley and Allie Powers; daughter Erica Taylor (Mark “Tony”) kids, Aleeyiah, Skylah, and Noah Taylor.

Robertta was married for 30 years to her beloved husband Franklin “Frankie” Milen. Through thick and thin she loved him with all her heart. She and Frankie are/were proud owners of Coalfield Diner. There is not enough I could say. There are not enough words that express how much Robertta meant to us. She was our #1 and our go-to person for everything. We looked up to her. Such a sweet young soul gone way too soon. Until we meet again Momma, I will always love you and miss you.

Robertta also had 3 special people in her life that she would never exclude no matter the situation that occurred. She loved them just as much, Whitney Shelley and Kaitlyn Powers & Gage.

Robertta was the 8th child out of 13. She had 8 brothers and 4 sisters, Sammy (Cathy) Noe of Nashville, Benny (Diane) Noe of Petros, Teresa (Moe) Armes of Wartburg, Robert “Bobby” Shelley (Angela) of Sunbright, Tammy (Wendell) Hardie from Roane County, Anthony Shelley of Wartburg, Christy “Katie” Wrecker from South Carolina, Mark (Cassie) Phillips of Coalfield, Kenny (Amanda) Shelley of Coalfield, and Sally (Jeremy) Lemons of Oliver Springs.

She is preceded in death by her mom Letha “Lou” Shelley; 2 brothers Frank and Tony Shelley.

The family will receive friends Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m., with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Graveside services will be on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Petros Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robertta Milen.

