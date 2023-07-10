Robert Hoyt Brackett, Harriman

Robert Hoyt Brackett, age 73, of Harriman, TN, passed away peacefully Friday, July 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Hoyt was a Veteran of the United States Army, he retired from Tennessee Valley Authority as a machinist. In his last several years of life, Hoyt’s greatest joy was spending time on his porch watching the birds, drinking coffee, and enjoying the outdoors.



Preceded in death by parents Robert Q. and Alice Bernice Brackett, brothers Dwight, and Keith Brackett

Survived by wife Pat Brackett, daughter Jennifer Bullard and husband Wayne, granddaughters Kaylee Moore and husband Corbin, Abbie Bullard, sister Sandi Kerr, and husband Bucky, brothers Ray Brackett and wife Sylvia, Kevin Brackett, aunts Evelyn Huffine and Betty Parks, uncles Wilton and Dwayne Richesin, special friends Bruce Walker and Dwight Potter, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.



The family would like to give a special thank you to the Harriman Fresenius Kidney Care for the special care they gave to Hoyt during his treatment there. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with funeral service to follow Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The Burial will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Roane Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Greg Kelley and Mason Goodman officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Brackett Family.

