Robert Anthony Elliott (Slugger), 50

Robert Anthony Elliott (Slugger), age 50, born May 17, 1973, of Knoxville Tn. passed away on July 1st, 2023 at UT Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Charles William and Bobby Jean Elliott.

Brother Charles William, Jr.

He leaves behind his 2 sons Aaron and Indiana Elliott.

Sisters Carla Hannah, Robin Webb, and Teresa Elliott.

Several nieces, nephews, friends, and family. Two very special lifelong friends (brothers) Melvin Dotson Jr. and Shannon Reilly along with his number one baby his cat Buggly.

Visitation Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 12-2:00 pm with funeral to follow at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Oliver Springs, Tenn

Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens, Oak Ridge Tenn.

Donations for funeral costs can be made on the family’s behalf to Jackson Funeral Home

