Roane State Foundation’s student scholarship application reopens through August 2

The application for student scholarships through Roane State Foundation has reopened through August 2, 2023. Students must have all information submitted by the deadline to qualify for awards that apply to the 2023-2024 academic year.

By applying for a scholarship through the Foundation, students have the opportunity to compete for hundreds of scholarships available to students each year. Any part-time or full-time RSCC student with a minimum 2.5 GPA is eligible to apply.

The application is available at roanestate.edu/foundationscholarships. Middle College students wishing to apply should use the Roane State Parent Portal available at roanestate.edu/parents to access the application. More than $500,000 in scholarships were awarded this past year.

“We believe every student should have the opportunity to pursue their goals,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation. “Whether you are graduating from high school, a current student returning to Roane State, or starting your journey as a non-traditional adult student, we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.”

The Tennessee Promise scholarship covers tuition costs for conventional students enrolled after graduating from high school. Tennessee Reconnect is the program covering tuition costs for students 24 and older who are returning to college or enrolling for the first time.

Niermann said Roane State Foundation scholarships are available to help pay for additional expenses such as textbooks, school supplies, and transportation needs.

He added that educational expenses for the typical student can total around $1,500 a year, while those in the healthcare field who need special shoes, scrubs, and other related items can incur as much as twice that in additional costs annually.

Most students in dual enrollment – who receive college credit for courses taken while in high school – can receive grant support through the State of Tennessee. However, those on a technical career path or dual enrollment students taking more than five college-level courses may need even more financial assistance.

A general scholarship fund was recently endowed by generous supporters in honor of Roane State’s 50th anniversary. These funds are available to help students in any county. Community members who would like to help grow this endowment can contribute a gift online at roanestate.edu/raiderfund.

Roane State is a two-year college providing transfer programs, career-preparation programs, and continuing education. Founded in 1971, the college has locations in Roane, Campbell, Cumberland, Fentress, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Anderson, and Scott counties as well as a branch campus in Oak Ridge. For more information, visit roanestate.edu.

