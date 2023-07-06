Roane County needs 56 tnAchieves volunteer mentors to support the TN Promise Class of 2024!

And, state-wide, tnAchieves needs 9,000 volunteer mentors.

With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school can attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor.

Mentors commit just one hour per month to support and encourage local students. All tnAchieves mentors complete virtual training and are provided with a comprehensive handbook guide to the program. Mentor training for Class of 2024 mentors will become available in Fall 2023! While tnAchieves mentoring is not a significant time commitment, it does significantly impact our students’ success.

Mentors serve as a resource, share their experiences, and offer encouragement and support. As a result, mentors impact student success, and that success can have a favorable impact that lasts for generations and transforms our communities.

To learn more about being a mentor, visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.

To apply to be a mentor, visit https://tnachieves.org/mentors/apply.

If you know someone who may be interested in being a tnAchieves mentor, please forward this email to them. Please apply as a mentor; the deadline is October 20, 2022.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...