Richard Russell Nelson, Rockwood

Mr. Richard Russell Nelson, age 57 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on September 16, 1965, in California. He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed kayaking on the lake, going to car shows with his daughter, and cooking. He is preceded in death by his parents: Richard Allen Nelson & Carolyn S. Collins Nelson Cooper. He is survived by:

Wife: Sky Hutt

Children: April Nelson, Nick Nelson (Lindsey)

Brother: Joe Nelson (Misty Harold)

Sister: Tricia Black (Tim)

Dad: David Cooper

2 Uncles

And several other extended family members and friends



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 2-3:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary. Memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm. A private interment will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Richard Russell Nelson.

