Red Carpet Event Held in Oak Ridge with Screening of Oppenheimer

A “red carpet” event took place last night at the Cinemark Tinseltown Theater with over 300 attendees to see the premiere of Oppenheimer. The Christopher Nolan film depicts the personal turmoil that Oppenheimer faced with the creation of the atomic bomb. As we all know, the bomb that was dropped in Japan to help end World War II, killed hundreds of thousands of people. However, the science that was used with the creation of the bomb is now being used for good as well. The American Museum of Science and Energy hosted the event. We spoke to their spokesperson, Matt Mullins inside Tinseltown about the large crowd. We also caught up with Ray Smith, an Oak Ridge Historian and Roane County Executive Wade Creswell was also in attendance.

