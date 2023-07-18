Ralph A. Young Sr, formerly of Oakdale

Mr. Ralph A. Young Sr., age 82, formerly of Oakdale, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. He attended the First Baptist Church in Copperas Cove, Texas. Ralph was an amazing husband, dad, papaw, and friend to many. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Sandra Young

One son: Ralph A. Young Jr.

His parents: Harry and Mary Young

And eight siblings.

He is survived by one son: Anthony Brian Young

Two daughters and sons-in-law: Robin and Ronald Bredwell and Shayne and Darrell Wilson

Five grandchildren: Joshua and Nathaniel Bredwell, Derek Richardson, Luke Williamson, and Lori Reeves.

Eleven great-grandchildren: Emily, Wyatt, Kinslee, Annisten and Cooper Bredwell, Shaylie, Silas, and Saylor Reeves, Stetson and Emmie Williamson, and Logan Richardson

And a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. The interment will be held following the funeral service in the Pine Orchard Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakdale.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be sent to Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ralph Young Sr. during this difficult time.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...