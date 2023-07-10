Phillip Allen Chaney, Sunbright

Phillip Allen Chaney, age 81, of Sunbright, moved to his eternal home on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents Herman & Macel Cromwell Chaney; wife Glenna Chaney; sister Lorena Mae Chaney; grandson Ricky Ivan Howard.

Left to mourn are his children Averil (Lovada) Chaney, Angie (Rick) Howard, Jeff (Chrissy) Chaney; 9 grandchildren Averil Allen (Stephanie) Chaney, Miles (Cristiana) Chaney, Tabitha (Junior) Gunnels, Charles Newport, Rebecca Chaney, Samuel Chaney, Caleb (Megan) Howard and Heidie; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Russell Jones and Rev. David Coffman officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the White Oak Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phillip Allen Chaney.

