Phillip Allen Chaney, Sunbright

News Department 10 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Phillip Allen Chaney, age 81, of Sunbright, moved to his eternal home on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his parents Herman & Macel Cromwell Chaney; wife Glenna Chaney; sister Lorena Mae Chaney; grandson Ricky Ivan Howard.

Left to mourn are his children Averil (Lovada) Chaney, Angie (Rick) Howard, Jeff (Chrissy) Chaney; 9 grandchildren Averil Allen (Stephanie) Chaney, Miles (Cristiana) Chaney, Tabitha (Junior) Gunnels, Charles Newport, Rebecca Chaney, Samuel Chaney, Caleb (Megan) Howard and Heidie; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, July 10, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Sunbright from 5:00-8:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Russell Jones and Rev. David Coffman officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. at the White Oak Cemetery in Sunbright.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Phillip Allen Chaney.

About News Department

Check Also

Nona Marie Burress, 102, Rocky Top

Nona Marie Burress, age 102, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 7, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: