Patsy Seiber Bell, 68

Patsy Seiber Bell, age 68, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, surrounded by her family. Being of the Southern Baptist Faith, she loved the Lord and loved with her whole heart. Patsy was always the life & soul of the party. She loved gardening, time with family, and feeding everyone, as she loved to cook.

Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Harold Greg Bell; mother, Josie Seiber Daugherty; and father, Andy Seiber; as well as many other loved ones.

Survivors include daughter, Grace Woods & husband, Morgan; step-son William “Will” Bell; grandchildren, Chase Woods, Lucas Bell, and Harry Bell; brothers, A.J. Seiber & wife, Louise, and David Seiber; sisters, Ruby Harness & husband, Marvin, Ina Nix & husband, Thurston, Mary Seeber, Martha Partin & husband, Clif, Edna Edwards, Janet Daugherty Smith, Judy Daugherty, Becky Brown & husband, Clayton, and Tammy Kennedy & husband, Dewayne; nieces & nephews, Timmy, Davey, Tammy, Jennifer, Chuck, Kimberly, Jamie, Tony, Tasha, Brandon, Eric, Josie, Nick, Stacy, Tracey, Tyler, Dylan, and Sarah; and a host of great nieces & great nephews.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice, who helped make Patsy’s journey peaceful. In lieu of flowers, they request donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Monday, July 17, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Ronnie Maples officiating. Interment will be held at 10 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

