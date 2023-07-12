Patricia McWilliams Hopkins, Oak Ridge

Patricia McWilliams Hopkins, age 86, died peacefully on June 26, 2023. Born in Lynch, Kentucky, Pat, and her family were among the first residents to move into Oak Ridge. A lifelong “Ridger”, Pat loved her city, its unique heritage, and the wonderful citizens that called it home. A devoted wife and mother, Pat was also known as an accomplished artist whose career spanned over 40 years.

As a young woman, Pat was blessed to discover art while taking a painting class at the YWCA. That class sparked a love of art and Pat began taking as many classes as she could, working hard to improve her skills as an artist. Before long, Pat was an active member of the city’s art community, taking classes at and eventually teaching at the Oak Ridge Community Art Center. She went on to become a member of both the Knoxville and Tennessee Watercolor Societies, working to expand the appreciation of that genre as a serious art form. Later, Pat focused primarily on oil painting which allowed her to follow the passion she had for creating large oil landscapes.

While painting gave Pat immense happiness, she also cherished the chance to share painting with others. Working first through the Community Art Center and later through Roane State Community College, Pat taught classes for those that were just learning to paint, as well as skilled artists working to perfect their craft. She found equal pleasure in working with both groups and some of her fondest memories were of the many friendships that were made through those courses. In addition to teaching, Pat enjoyed working to let others know how special her town was. Active in the Rotary Club for many years, she was involved in preserving the city’s heritage and sharing its many unique attractions and opportunities. One of her happiest moments in Rotary came from her work to establish Oak Ridge’s Sidewalk Chalk Painting Festival.

Pat was preceded in death by husband, B.B. Hopkins; parents, Eugene & Nadine McWilliams; and sister, Kay (Bob) Oden. Survivors include sons, Jamie (Alison), Mark (Karla), and Shannon Hopkins; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; dearest, life-long friend, Judy Genella.

The entire family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of UT Hospice and Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge. A special thanks goes out to Dr. Diane Fabricius, Pat’s family doctor for over 25 years, and her entire staff – especially Sandy. Lastly, the family cannot give enough thanks to the second-floor team of professionals at Commonwealth, whose love and talent made their mother’s last months happier than the family could have hoped for.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in honor of Pat be made to: Street Painting Festival in memory of Pat Hopkins C/O Roane State Foundation, 276 Patton Lane Harriman, TN 37748 roanestate.edu/?11552-Street-Painting-Festival-Sponsor or to the Oak Ridge Community Art Center 201 Badger Avenue Oak Ridge, TN 37830, oakridgeartcenter.org.

Family & friends will meet for a graveside inurnment at 11 am Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

