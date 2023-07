Mr. Pat A. Tibbitts, age 89 of Waynesboro, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Waynesboro Health and Rehab. He was born on December 28, 1933, in Tacoma, Washington. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Pat A. Tibbitts.

