OSFD Responds to House Fire on Sleepy Hollow Road

A family of five was displaced from their home following a fire at 716 Sleepy Hollow Road in Oliver Springs last night following a fire that may have started in the garage area. Oliver Springs Fire Chief Justin Bailey said the investigation is being conducted by the Tennessee Fire Marshals Office. The single-story home occupied by the Griggs family was extensively damaged according to the chief. He said they got the call just before 10:00 p.m. last night to respond and was on the scene within 5 to 10 minutes and stayed on the scene for over 3 hours. He wanted to say thank you to the estimated 28 firefighters who assisted from Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, Blair Volunteer Fire department, and Oak Ridge Fire as well as Oliver Springs Police and Anderson County EMS, who assisted at the fire scene. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family as well.

After the house fire, according to Chief Bailey, they received another call to respond to a single vehicle accident on Maple Avenue in Oliver Springs which resulted in the extrication of a man from a vehicle that ran off the roadway. That person was taken by Anderson County EMS to the hospital and no further details are available at this time on that incident which occurred around 3:00 a.m. and is being investigated by the OSPD.

