ORS Outperforms State Averages, Sees Significant Growth in Statewide Testing

Bruce Borchers, Director of Oak Ridge Schools.

Following the Tennessee Department of Education’s release of 2022-23 testing data for all grade levels, Oak Ridge Schools is proud to announce another year of significant growth, outperforming the state averages, collectively, by more than 13 percentage points.

One of the largest areas of growth from the 2021-22 academic year was in Algebra I, where students achieved 42.6% proficiency, representing an increase of more than 16 percentage points from the previous year and nearly doubling the state average (23%) for the subject area. Similarly, biology test scores grew 12.2 percentage points in the past year, with Oak Ridge students scoring 65.2% proficient, compared to the statewide average of 42%.

“The TN Ready exams are a single piece in the puzzle of evaluating student achievement, but we are thrilled that the hard work and dedication of our students and staff is reflected in this year’s scores,” said Dr. Bruce Borchers, Superintendent of Oak Ridge Schools. “These results are truly a testament to the great people we have in Oak Ridge Schools and their commitment to our students. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to building on this success and continuing to raise the bar of achievement.”

In Elementary TNReady testing, 3rd and 4th grade scores increased in both ELA and Math, representing 6.2 and 3.8 percentage point growth, respectively. Impressively, Third and Fourth grade students scored 60.9% proficiency in Math, nearly 20 percentage points higher than the state average (23%). In ELA, those same students achieved a 56.7% proficiency level, more than 15 points higher than the state average (41.2%).

“We’ve seen extraordinary growth in the last three to five years and I credit much of that to excellent teachers and administrators, the development of our Portrait of a Graduate and the support we received from our community, when defining that,” Borchers continued. “Through that work, we’ve been able to provide a first-class educational experience and create innovative, hands-on learning opportunities for students throughout their academic careers, beginning as early as preschool.”

In the 17 subject area and grade bands included in TCAP testing, Oak Ridge Schools scored in the top 10-15% statewide in all but four, scoring in the top 10% in 3rd and 5th grade ELA, 3rd, 4th and 5th grade math, and Algebra I. For complete data regarding TCAP Testing data, visit the Tennessee Department of Education district report card.

