Oppenheimer Red Carpet Event

OPPENHEIMER MOVIE PREMIERE!

Thursday, July 20th | 7:00 PM | Cinemark Theaters

Be one of the first to experience the story of the man behind the Manhattan Project, the most important thing to ever happen in the history of the world.

Examine scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and be thrust into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it. Enjoy the experience in Oak Ridge, before it is released to the public!

This exclusive premiere event will be on Thursday, July 20th at 7:00 pm at the Cinemark Theater in Oak Ridge. Tickets are $30 + taxes and fees and includes movie admission and refreshments. All proceeds benefit the Oak Ridge History Museum.

Our premiere is presented by The East Tennessee Economic Council, the American Museum of Science & Energy Foundation, UT-Battelle, United Cleanup Oak Ridge, and Explore Oak Ridge.

