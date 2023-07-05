Oliver Springs Police arrest man on serious Charges Early Monday morning

One man is in custody at The Roane County jail following and incident early Monday morning just after midnight. According to Oliver Springs Police Chief David Laxton, a man was arrested for assaulting a female, trying to strangle her inside an apartment of the housing authority in downtown Oliver Springs. When police arrived, the subject, identified as 24-year-old Dallas Duran Vowel fled the apartment and was later apprehended. An Anderson County K9 officer located Vowel hiding in bushes at the apartments. He was bitten by the K9. According to Laxton, Vowel assaulted an officer by biting him and trying to grab other officer’s weapons before being taken into custody. Vowel was transported to the Roane Medical Center for treatment of the bite before being taken to the county jail to be processed. He is currently on a $100,000 bond charged with aggravated assault — two counts of assault of a police officer — resisting arrest — and child endangerment, as a 6-year-old was present in the apartment when the alleged assault of the female occurred. Chief Laxton went on to say he appreciates the assistance of other officers for the apprehension of Dallas Vowel.

Dallas Duran Vowel, 24

White Male

Booking Number: 26511

Booked: 07/03/2023

Arresting Agency: OLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300

Arresting Date/Time: 07/03/2023 08:09

Bond: $100,000.00

1 – Assault (involving law enforcement officer)

Offense Date: 07/03/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

2 – Aggravated Assault

Offense Date: 07/03/2023

Bond: $75,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

3 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 07/03/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

4 – Child abuse and neglect (child age 6 or less)

Offense Date: 07/03/2023

Bond: $10,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

5 – Assault (involving law enforcement officer)

Offense Date: 07/03/2023

Bond: $5,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond





Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...