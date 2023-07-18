OEB Law Game of the Week Schedule

One month from today, high school football season begins for the 2023 season. This year’s schedule, we feel, is a strong one, and should be a good one for our viewers.

We begin the season (August 18th at 7pm) with the Defending Class 4A state champion Anderson County Mavericks as they travel up the road to Powell High School and Coach Matt Lowe’s Panthers, a state champion in 5A just two seasons ago, and a Semi-finalist last season.

Week two sees us at DJ Brittian Field as the Bobcats of Oliver Springs host the Kingston Yellow Jackets. This should be a great Roane County battle.

Week three takes us to Civitan Field in Rockwood as they take on the Greenwave of Midway. This game is now a region matchup after the recent move down to Class 1A by the Tigers of Rockwood.

Week four will see the Union County Patriots from Maynardville make their way to Dr. Nat Sugarman Field in Kingston as the Yellow Jackets take on their new region foe.

Week five the Seymour Eagles will swoop into Anderson County for a regional matchup. The fireworks will be popping on and off the field for this game.

Week six the Oak Ridge Wildcats will take on the Clinton Dragons at Clinton City Field. Last year saw the Dragons fall at Blankenship Field by 7 points after a late drive was stopped by the Wildcats defense deep in their own territory. This should be a great match-up as Clinton features a very experienced QB in senior Joshua Keith, while Oak Ridge is learning a new system from first year head coach Derek Rang.

Week seven will feature the Hoot Bowl. The Loudon Redskins will take on the Kingston Yellow Jackets for the annual Hoot Bowl trophy. Coach James Hoot Gibson played a huge part in both programs’ strong football history and continued their rivalry despite now being in different classifications as Loudon moved up to Class 4A.

Week eight will be the States longest Rivalry, the 105th meeting between the Harriman Blue Devils and the Rockwood Tigers. The last four meetings were lopsided victories for Rockwood, but Harriman hopes to gain some ground on the Tigers. This game is now a regional matchup in region 2 – Class 1A.

Week nine sees the BBB TV-12 team travel to historic Blankenship Field to see the Class 6A Bearden Bulldogs take on Class 5A Oak Ridge. The Bulldogs have taken the last two meetings by a total of 9 points. This game shouldn’t be any different, a close tough fought football game.

Week ten will be the Annual meeting of Oliver Springs and Coalfield. Due to a new contract period and the TSSAA scheduling of games, Oliver Springs will have to travel to Coalfield for the 2nd consecutive year. The Bobcats should be much improved from last year, as they started several young players. The Yellow Jackets are replacing a large senior class that took many starters off the offensive line and many skill positions as well. The Bobcats may have a little revenge on their mind as they were outscored by the Jackets 106-0 last year in the two meetings, with the last one coming in the Quarterfinals of the TSSAA State Playoffs, a 56-0 win for Coach Benson Napier’s squad.

Week eleven will feature two games for your pleasure. Game one will be on Thursday night and will be a key Region 2 – Class 1A matchup that will feature two teams that haven’t played since 2010, but now will be in the same region. That’s the Rockwood Tigers and Coalfield Yellow Jackets live from Rochelle Field in Coalfield. The two teams have only played five times in school history with Rockwood winning all five. In fact, they have one of the most lopsided victories in Coafield’s proud football history with a 105-0 victory in 1932. The only two games in the modern era were in 2009 and 2010. Many people are looking forward to this game and the potential rivalry that it could spark.

Game two of Week eleven will be from Clinton City Field as the Dragons will host the Heritage Mountaineers on Senior night. This is a non-regional game but one that the Dragons would like to win to send their seniors out on a winning note and to potentially build momentum for a playoff run.

Of course, we will have to wait and see on Playoff games as they are much different from our regular season as we must pay a substantial amount to the TSSAA to broadcast them, and only if they are not a member of the TSSAA Network, so that limits who we can broadcast during the playoffs.

We look forward to another big season of football live here on BBB TV-12 and of course you can watch all our games online at our website (bbbtv12.com), our Facebook page (facebook.com/bbbtv12), our Twitter page (Twitter.com/bbbtv12), and our YouTube Channel (YouTube.com/bbbtv12). We also use BoxCast and all our streams/programs are broadcast on Roku, FireTV, and AppleTV Streaming devices (not the AppleTV channel). All you have to do is download the BoxCast app/channel then once you open it, search for BBB Communications, and then click on our logo and watch all our programming. It’s that simple. And you’ll be able to watch all our games in HD (online only).