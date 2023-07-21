Oak Ridge’s search for a new city manager continues with meeting of finalists next month

The Oak Ridge City Council is expected to make its choice for a new city manager at a special meeting set for 4 pm August 18th.

For about four and a half hours Monday and Tuesday nights, Oak Ridge City Council members questioned six candidates seeking to be the city’s new city manager.

On August 2, the council in a special meeting will narrow the list of six further and schedule two days for those finalists to come to Oak Ridge for in-person interviews with the council, meetings with the heads of city departments and one or two meetings with the public. The council discussed the matter Tuesday night and said the number of finalists they select will be decided at the August 2nd meeting. The council could not meet sooner than August 2nd because of conflicts in scheduling among the city’s seven council members. Because of candidates’ schedules, in addition to council’s schedules, two days in the August 15-17 period will be picked for the finalists to visit Oak Ridge. Both meetings will be held in the Municipal Building.

