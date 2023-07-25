Oak Ridge Sets Food Truck Rules

The Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved new rules for food trucks in Oak Ridge. The ordinance describes a food truck as a “mobile vehicle or trailer used to transport and/or prepare food for sale to the public.” Any food truck operator with a state permit can operate in the city of Oak Ridge. But those without a state permit will need to have a permit from the city. Food trucks need permission from property owners or tenants in order to operate on their property. This is true for both city and private property.
