Oak Ridge police, TBI investigating shooting

The Oak Ridge Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday that left one dead, according to the ORPD.

On Saturday, July 22, 2023, at approximately 10:34 p.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a shooting on S. Benedict Ave. Upon arrival, officers located Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. Ellis was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival. Detectives with the Oak Ridge Police Department, assisted by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, responded to the scene and are investigating the homicide. The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at http://www.oakridgetn.gov/oak-ridge-police-department. Information can be given anonymously.

