Oak Ridge Back to School on Monday

Brad Jones 2 hours ago

The Oak Ridge Police Department wants to remind motorists that school zone traffic will be back starting on Monday. They want motorists to be aware that their presence of enforcing speeding laws will be as well. The first day of classes for Oak Ridge Schools is Monday, but several events are happening this week depending on what grade and school your student is attending. Families should also note that July 24 is a district-wide early release day, according to city schools’ information. Oak Ridge Preschool has an alternate schedule, with full-time classes beginning on Aug. 3. For more back-to-school resources, including the school schedules, visit www.ortn.edu/backtoschool.

