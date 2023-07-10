Nona Marie Burress, 102, Rocky Top

News Department 11 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Nona Marie Burress, age 102, of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. Nona was born in Campbell County, Tennessee on May 30, 1921, to the late George Wilson and Ivory Seiber Wilson. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She loved quilting. Nona is preceded in death by her parents, George Wilson and Ivory Seiber Wilson, husband James Alfred Burress, son: David Alfred Burress, siblings: JP Wilson, Charles Wilson, and Gearaldine Duvall, son in law: Mike Hayton, and grandchildren Michael Hayton, Rodney Burress, and Daniel Lynch

Survivors:

Children   James D. Burress and Bonnie of Rocky Top

                 Jean Hayton of Rocky Top

                 Pat Lynch and John of Georgia

                 George Gregory Burress and Debbie of Rocky Top

                 Misty Starr McKamey and Ronnie of Clinton

Special Friends Paris/Opal Ward of Rocky Top

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: Monday, July 10, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM, Monday, July 10, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Lane officiating.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Monday, July 10, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

About News Department

Check Also

Gary Lynn Bailey, 77

Gary Lynn Bailey, age 77, passed away on July 5, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: