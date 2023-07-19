Nicholas Edward Zurcher, 80

Nicholas Edward Zurcher was born on October 19, 1942, and died peacefully while sleeping on July 17, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with ALS. Nick graduated from South High School and the University of Tennessee with a degree in Engineering. He was a veteran who made the rank of Captain in the United States Air Force and had a 32-year career at Y-12.

Nick was a Feather Craft boating enthusiast and spent many hours with his buddies on Watts Bar Lake. He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Harriman.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Millie Zurcher, and stepmother Frida Zurcher; son, Mark Zurcher; and his first wife, Geraldine Zurcher.

Nick leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Kay Edwards-Zurcher; son, John Zurcher; brother Pete Zurcher and wife Mary Jo; sister, Susan Cowan, and husband Richard; granddaughters Jordan Anderson and husband Levi, Hannah Zurcher, and Parker Zurcher; grandson, Maverick Zurcher; and great-grandson, Joel Zurcher.

Graveside service will be Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11:00 am at Kington Memorial Gardens. Funeral to follow at 12:00 pm at Redeemer Lutheran Church Officiated by Rev. Michael Miller, with receiving of friends to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nick’s memory to:

Redeemer Lutheran Church

1658 Roane State Hwy Harriman, TN 37748

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...