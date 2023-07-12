New Water Treatment Plant construction to impact traffic on Pumphouse Road this month

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 7 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 12, 2023) – Construction on the new Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will have traffic impacts along Pumphouse Road for the next four weeks.

Drivers can expect delays when traveling through the section of Pumphouse Road from Crane Lane to the split at Bull Bluff Road to Clark Center Park. The section from the Bethel Valley Road and Scarboro Road intersection to Crane Lane will remain open.

This construction will also impact those who park along the roadway to Clark Center Park to fish in the water on either side of the road. Construction crews will be working along the roadway on both sides.

Beginning the week of July 17, crews will conduct work at the Bethel Valley Road intersection, but it is not expected to affect traffic or block the roadway.

Work on Scarboro Road is not anticipated to begin until mid- to late-August. More information on traffic impacts at Scarboro Road and Bethel Valley Road will be released as the project progresses and the timeline for that part of the work solidifies.

For more information or questions, please call Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Local Player Named to MaxPreps Underclassman All-American Team

Luke Treece, Catcher (photo by Cathy Bird) Luke Treece from Coalfield High, who was named …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: