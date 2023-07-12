New Water Treatment Plant construction to impact traffic on Pumphouse Road this month

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (July 12, 2023) – Construction on the new Oak Ridge Water Treatment Plant will have traffic impacts along Pumphouse Road for the next four weeks.

Drivers can expect delays when traveling through the section of Pumphouse Road from Crane Lane to the split at Bull Bluff Road to Clark Center Park. The section from the Bethel Valley Road and Scarboro Road intersection to Crane Lane will remain open.

This construction will also impact those who park along the roadway to Clark Center Park to fish in the water on either side of the road. Construction crews will be working along the roadway on both sides.

Beginning the week of July 17, crews will conduct work at the Bethel Valley Road intersection, but it is not expected to affect traffic or block the roadway.

Work on Scarboro Road is not anticipated to begin until mid- to late-August. More information on traffic impacts at Scarboro Road and Bethel Valley Road will be released as the project progresses and the timeline for that part of the work solidifies.

For more information or questions, please call Oak Ridge Public Works at (865) 425-1875.

