Misty Dawn Power, Harriman

Ms. Misty Dawn Power, 43, of Harriman, passed away on July 19, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center. She was a member of the Free Pentecostal Church of Harriman. She enjoyed making crafts and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her father: A.J. Power.

Sisters: Donna Stone and List McClure.

Niece: Lori Beth McClure.

Nephew: Scotty McClure.

She is survived by her son: Buck Lee Manis.

Mom: Franci Powers.

Two brothers: Kenneth Turpin and Gene Turpin.

Many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Misty Dawn Power during this difficult time.

