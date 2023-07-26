Mildred Ann Walker, 79

Mildred Ann Walker, age 79, died peacefully Sunday, July 23, 2023. She was a member of the A.M.E. Zion Faith and had retired from Parkwest Medical Center where she worked for many years as a LPN.

Mildred was preceded in death by beloved husband, James E. Walker; father, Johnny Stewart; mother, Molly Dale; and uncle, Fred Rather & wife, Emma. Survivors include daughters, Carman Walker and Jamesena Walker & wife, Mandi Hill; grandchildren, Ashley Walker, Kendall Walker, Triniti Rutherford, Jamayne Rutherford, and Seth Simpson; great-granddaughter, Alani Walker; special son, Mark Hall; as well as many other friends & loved ones.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Parkwest Medical Center and Wellpark at Shannondale for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, they request donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee at https://donate.secondharvestetn.org/.

Family & friends will meet at 2 pm Thursday, August 10, 2023, at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Gov. John Sevier for graveside services. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

