Mike Walker, Harriman

Mr. Mike Walker, age 41, passed away Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on December 24, 1981, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mike was of the Pentecostal Faith. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Roman & Ruby Walker, Robert & Margie Ashbrook.

He is survived by:

Fiancé: Amber Potter of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Michael Walker Jr. of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Ricky Anthony Walker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Dakota Andrew Walker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Cole Mathew Potter of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Destiny Ann Walker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Jacob Allen Potter of Rockwood, Tennessee

Mother of Michael Jr., Ricky & Dakota: Carrie Walker

Parents: Jerry & Debbie Walker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Soon to be Granddaughter: Delia Evelyn Walker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brother: Jerry Walker (Lisa) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brother: Alex Walker of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brother: Chris Walker (Beth) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Mother-in-law: Lisa Miller of Rockwood, Tennessee

Extended Family: Chris Potter (Jeressika), Hayley Potter, Nellie Husband, Elizabeth Husband, Kelly Miller, Mavis Miller, Garry Miller, Emory Chambers

Graveside and interment services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 6:30 pm. Final arrangements will be posted as soon as they are available.

