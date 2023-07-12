Megan Brianna (Anna) Carroll, Clinton

Megan Brianna (Anna) Carroll, age 32 of Clinton, Tennessee now rests high in the arms of the Savior, passing away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at her home. Born in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 21, 1991, she was the daughter of June Kidwell Carroll and the late Gary Davis. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rev. Clyde and Dorothy Kidwell, Parlie Kidwell; uncles, Charles Neel and Kenneth White; aunts, Joyce Widner, Linda White, Shirley Kidwell, and Brenda Neel. Megan was saved at a young age and was a member of Batley Baptist Church.

Megan was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 2009, attended the University of Tennessee, and graduated from Roane State in 2015 and graduated with a degree in nursing. Megan was a Registered Nurse and worked for Amedysis Home Health Care and she loved her job, patients, and co-workers. A special thank you to Melissa for all her kindness.

Megan is survived by, in addition to her mother, aunt, and uncle Pastor Luke Kidwell and wife Shonna of Clinton, Tennessee, and a host of family and friends.

Megan’s family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel with her uncle, Pastor Luke Kidwell officiating.

Graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Batley Baptist Church Cemetery in Clinton, Tennessee

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Megan Brianna (Anna) Carroll.

