MEDIC Regional Blood Center to Offer $20 E-Gift Card for Donors

MEDIC will be offering a $20 e-gift card to donors from July 24th through 31st. Donors will also receive a MEDIC T-shirt and Texas Roadhouse coupon. Donors must have a valid email address to receive the e-gift card link.

Reserving a time slot is encouraged and can be completed in- the MEDIC donor app, on the website at medicblood.org, or by calling 865-521-2683.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 26 hospitals in 23 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution. Demand remains high while donations have been low this summer.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

